Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMI stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

