Iqvia (IQV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iqvia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

