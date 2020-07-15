Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $33.42. Slack shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 27,703,808 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,478,578 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,526. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Slack Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Slack Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Parsley Energy Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade
Parsley Energy Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade
INmune Bio Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
INmune Bio Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Gevo Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade
Gevo Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade
Camping World Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade
Camping World Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade
Uniqure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Uniqure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report