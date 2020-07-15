Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Parsley Energy traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, approximately 5,661,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,498,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

