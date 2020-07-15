INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $8.85. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. INmune Bio shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 44,150,000 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

