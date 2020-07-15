Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gevo traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 6,230,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,722,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Gevo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Equities analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.