Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.34, approximately 3,233,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,775,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 447,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,687.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.
Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
