Uniqure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,467 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the average volume of 370 put options.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Slack Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Slack Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Parsley Energy Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade
Parsley Energy Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade
INmune Bio Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
INmune Bio Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Gevo Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade
Gevo Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade
Camping World Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade
Camping World Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade
Uniqure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Uniqure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report