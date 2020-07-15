Uniqure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,467 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the average volume of 370 put options.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.