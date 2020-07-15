Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ovid Therapeutics traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, approximately 1,016,715 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,011,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $409.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

