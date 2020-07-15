Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $119.49 and last traded at $119.42, approximately 198,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 445,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 40.65 and a quick ratio of 40.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

