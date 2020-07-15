Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.82. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 41,756,698 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

