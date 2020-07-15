Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,015% compared to the average volume of 201 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. ValuEngine lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,680,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 921,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

