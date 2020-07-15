Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,146% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 398,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

