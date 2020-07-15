Desjardins Weighs in on Granite Real Estate’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

