Electrameccanica Vehicles Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 44,790 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 4,868 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOLO stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

