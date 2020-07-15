D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for D. R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 907,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $103,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

