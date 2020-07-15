Quaker Chemical Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

KWR stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $199.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $822,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

