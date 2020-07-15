Brokers Issue Forecasts for Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

VRTS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

VRTS opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

