Sutter Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 781 put options on the company. This is an increase of 714% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

SSSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,841,176 shares in the company, valued at $25,002,348.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

