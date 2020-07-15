Vaxart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 7,000 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $189,192,803.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,498,487 shares of company stock valued at $289,795,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

