Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 30,900 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 3,322 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sutter Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Sutter Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Vaxart Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Vaxart Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pure Storage
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pure Storage
Investors Buy High Volume of TEGNA Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of TEGNA Call Options
Thor Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Thor Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report