Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 30,900 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 3,322 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

