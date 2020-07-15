Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,273 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,552% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

