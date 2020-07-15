Thor Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,259 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,112% compared to the average daily volume of 434 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.