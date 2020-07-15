Thor Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 27,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,757 call options.

NYSE THO opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 475,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,657,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

