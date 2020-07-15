Welltower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,741 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical volume of 475 put options.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

