Critical Review: Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) vs. Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Livexlive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Livexlive Media -100.69% -1,178.80% -70.21%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Granite City Food & Brewery and Livexlive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Livexlive Media 0 0 7 0 3.00

Livexlive Media has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.10%. Given Livexlive Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Livexlive Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Livexlive Media $38.66 million 5.62 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -5.30

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media.

Volatility & Risk

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.87, meaning that its stock price is 487% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Livexlive Media beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

