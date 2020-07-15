Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $4.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Audioeye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 million. Audioeye reported sales of $2.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year sales of $18.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.54 million to $18.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.50 million, with estimates ranging from $23.98 million to $29.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 399.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Audioeye stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Audioeye worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

