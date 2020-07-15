Brokerages Expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.79 million. Coty posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.