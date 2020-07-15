Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.62 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $139.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $605.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.60 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.64 million, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $625.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

