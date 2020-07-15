$166.81 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report $166.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.34 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $241.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $936.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $963.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $819.68 million, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $891.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $9,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

