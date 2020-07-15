Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $658.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $631.33 million to $677.60 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $604.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 321,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.