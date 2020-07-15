Wells Fargo & Co Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
