Wells Fargo & Co Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

