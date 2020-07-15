Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $195.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $158.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYPL. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

