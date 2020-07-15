Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $299.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.69. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $301.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.62.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.