Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

