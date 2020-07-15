Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $944.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

