Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.