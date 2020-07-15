Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Earnings History for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

