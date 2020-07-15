Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million.

TSE MTL opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

