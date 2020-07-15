Umpqua (UMPQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.