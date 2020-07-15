Umpqua (UMPQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.