Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

