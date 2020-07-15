Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RUSHA stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

