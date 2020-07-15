Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GGG opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Earnings History for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Co Increases Public Service Enterprise Group Price Target to $65.00
Wells Fargo & Co Increases Public Service Enterprise Group Price Target to $65.00
Paypal PT Raised to $195.00
Paypal PT Raised to $195.00
Align Technology to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Align Technology to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Head to Head Comparison: DSV AS/ADR and The Competition
Head to Head Comparison: DSV AS/ADR and The Competition
Brookline Bancorp to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Brookline Bancorp to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Eagle Bancorp Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Eagle Bancorp Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report