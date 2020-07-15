Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GGG opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

