Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $122.78.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

