CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

