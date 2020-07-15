Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 150 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 150 price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a SEK 147 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 170 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 153.09.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 145.55.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

