CIBC Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

TVE opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.16. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,483.20.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

