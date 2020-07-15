ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 19.30.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.