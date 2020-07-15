ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Volvo PT Set at SEK 150 by UBS Group
Volvo PT Set at SEK 150 by UBS Group
CIBC Increases Tamarack Valley Energy Price Target to C$1.75
CIBC Increases Tamarack Valley Energy Price Target to C$1.75
ABB PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group
ABB PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group
MTY Food Group PT Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
MTY Food Group PT Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Vapotherm Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Vapotherm Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
E*TRADE Financial Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
E*TRADE Financial Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report