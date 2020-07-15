MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$27.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$68.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.53.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.1913665 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

