Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $53.00. The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 666600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 494.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 174,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of -1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

